Simmons recalling more than 2 million pounds of poultry products

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA) — Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., in Gentry is recalling more than 2 million pounds of poultry products that may be contaminated with metal and other extraneous materials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Wednesday, Nov. 6. Those with the inspection service said they’re concerned some products may be frozen and in institutional freezers.

The contamination was found during standard food safety and quality checks. They have product establishment numbers of P-1949, P-486 or P-5837.

Contaminated products were sent to Arkansas and Oklahoma, as well as Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

These are pictures of the items and labels:

Simmons issued the following statement:

“Food safety is a very serious matter at Simmons. That is why Simmons has issued a precautionary and voluntary recall of approximately 2 million pounds of fresh and frozen chicken products due to the potential to contain extraneous material, specifically metal. We are working closely with regulatory authorities and affected customers to expedite this product recall.”