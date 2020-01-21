Six months since deadly Sherwood hit and run, still no arrests made

SHERWOOD, Ark. – It’s been six months since a Sherwood cyclist was killed in a hit and run. John Mundell was hit while he was riding his bike on Highway 107 July 18th and died four days later. The driver is still on the loose.

John’s wife, Kimberly Mundell, says it feels like just yesterday she lost her husband. Now all she’s hoping for is the person responsible to be put behind bars.

Flipping through a book of memories, Kimberly looks back on her time with her husband and remembers the simple things.

“We were happy just sitting here on the couch just looking at our phones beside each other kind of doing our own thing,” Mundell said.

Now, that seat next to her is empty but John’s story hasn’t been concluded.

“Especially with no closure on what happened and so many unanswered questions,” Mundell said.

According to Sherwood Police lead detective over the case Jeremy Farquharson, the investigation is still ongoing. He says they have a vehicle in the State Crime Lab that matches the description of the vehicle they believe hit Mundell. They’ve also spoken with the only named person of interest Cecil Ferrell.

“Turned himself in, came in and we had a good conversation with him,” Farquharson said.

Police say he is still a person of interest in the case, but no arrests have been made. Right now they are waiting on some more things to fall into place to make sure the person behind the wheel is put behind bars

“There are definitely other avenues we are working on to try and get some resolution on this case and it’s going to take some time though,” Farquharson said.

Time is something Kimberly has gotten used to, now hitting that six month mark.

“When I step back and look at how long of time that is like a said that’s a half a year that’s a good chunk of time but for me John died yesterday,” Mundell said.

She’s hoping the next milestone crossed isn’t a date but answers to long awaited questions.

“Why, why didn’t you stop?” Mundell asked.

Kimberly says an arrest will give some closure to her husbands case.

“It would mean, I don’t think I have words for that. I think it would be relief, I could imagine relief,” Mundell said.

Police ask anyone who has information about the hit and run to contact Sherwood Police.