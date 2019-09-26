Slain realtor’s son pushes for safety five years later

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Thursday marks five-years since realtor Beverly Carter’s kidnapping and murder, and her family is taking strides to make sure her legacy is never forgotten.

Carl Carter Jr. spends September 25th watching the clock for one time, to remember when his mom walked into a meeting that turned out to be a setup.

“I just say a prayer and I’m in that moment, I kind of apologize to my mom for what she had to go through,” Carter Jr. said. “At 6 pm which is the time of that appointment where she was kidnapped.”

Beverly Carter was contacted by a couple for a house showing in Scott, not realizing the couple had other plans. Arron Lewis and his ex-wife Crystal Lowery admitted to the kidnapping and murder as part of a plot to get ransom money. Her body was found five days after the meeting.

“I still find it really hard to believe that this happened to my sweet mom,” Carter Jr. said.

Ever since, Carter Jr. helped start the nonprofit, the Beverly Carter Foundation, traveling across the county to promote safety for realtors.

“You hear people say that you don’t want you’re mom to have died in vain, and while we’ll never understand and it was such a senseless tragedy, I’m so thankful we have this nonprofit and ability to help other people in her name.”

It’s a case that’s also stuck with investigators at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office including Sgt. Mike Blain who helped lead the search.

“Continuously working around the clock. There wasn’t anybody in investigations or in divisions that went home,” Sgt. Blain said. “Our goal was to bring her home, and the joy of that is we got her home.”

Sgt. Blain has also joined the mission to help protect employees that go into homes, especially focusing on social media safety saying that’s how Beverly Carter was targeted.

“This was a person [Aaron Lewis] who actually sought our victim out through social media and contacted her through her source of business. He actually went to great lengths to not only do research on somebody, then go after her and lure her in,” Sgt. Blain added.

As Carter Jr. marks another year waiting for that tragic hour, he knows he’ll keep using his time to honor his mom.

“So much good has come from the legacy my mom left behind,” he said.