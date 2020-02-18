Slew of car break-ins in West Little Rock leaves residence on edge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Fountain Blue Apartments were hit hard Monday morning by thieves. An estimated 20-30 cars had the windows smashed out.

So far the only things being reported stolen are cell phones and cash.

James Thompson woke up to his car window smashed out, “My passenger window was broken out, my middle console was open and my glove box was open and the three cars next to me had the same thing.”

Unfortunately it’s also his birthday on February 18, “Twenty four hours away from my birthday I guess i gotta real gift.”

Several other area apartment complexes were also a hit in the overnight hours, although police aren’t sure if the incidents are connected.

Police do not have any suspects yet but they are still processing evidence and collecting statements.

We will keep you updated on this story as details become available.