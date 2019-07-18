Slim Chickens coming to Chenal Parkway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Another Slim Chickens restaurant is coming to the Capital City.

Haag Brown Commercial has announced that a new Slim Chickens location is going in next to Chuy’s on Chenal Parkway.

“We have been involved with Slim Chickens for a long time. Ever since I frequented one of the original locations in Conway, I wanted to assist the growing company with expansion into other markets. Over the course of the last year, we have successfully brought the first free-standing Slim Chickens to Jonesboro, secured this highly visible location in Little Rock and are looking at other opportunities in Arkansas. We love growing Arkansas brands,” said Joshua Brown, Haag Brown Commercial Principal, in a news release.

The 2,400 square foot, free-standing store will follow the restaurant’s modern, new design which features a lighted outdoor patio and full-service drive-through. The restaurant will also have easy access from all three of the area’s major traffic ways including Chenal Parkway, Kanis Road, and Kirk Road.

The restaurant will be part of the former Kroger development on Chenal Parkway, which is now home to Marshall’s, the Fit Factory, and 5 Below.

“We intend to add value and improve the vibe of the center by adding an attractive new restaurant. Slim Chickens is joining an established development in an extremely populated and rapidly growing area. This is a win-win for everyone involved,” Brown continued.

Construction is set to begin soon and the new Slim Chickens is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2019.