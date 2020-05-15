LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Little Rock announced Monday that Solid Waste crews are beginning to phase back to near normal staffing while continuing distancing and safety practices made necessary by the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Since the onset of the pandemic response, Solid Waste crews were reduced in order to introduce distancing and safety measures to continue to provide service and keep employees as safe as possible. During this time, City leadership has continued to review and make adjustments to best provide service while maintaining safety. Crews will be working diligently during the month of May to return yard waste collection to normal schedule by the first week of June.
Yard waste collection has been one of the most impacted Solid Waste services during the coronavirus pandemic. The City of Little Rock would like to thank residents for their patience during this difficult time.
Solid waste collection crews begin near-Normal staffing levels
