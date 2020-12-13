Son of late lieutenant governor arrested on federal gun transfer charge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The youngest son of former Lieutenant Governor Winthrop Paul Rockefeller is in custody in Pulaski County, facing a federal charge for a transaction involving a gun.

24-year-old Louis Rockefeller was arrested in North Little Rock Thursday.

The charge is related to the investigation of a transfer of a weapon that took place last Sunday, according to an arrest report from an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms officer.

Louis Rockefeller is being held without bond while awaiting an appearance before a federal judge.

Lieutenant Governor Win Paul Rockefeller died in office 2006.

