Source: Cowboys strength coach dead at 54

This is a photo of Markus Paul of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo)

The Dallas Cowboys canceled their Tuesday morning practice and Coach McCarthy’s morning news conference due to a medical emergency involving a staff member.

Several sources, including Sports Illustrated, are now saying that Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning.

The 54-year-old Paul was promoted to the position for the 2020 season after the departure of long time Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Woicik. Paul was especially popular among the players and other coaches.

Paul had been with the Cowboys since 2018. The standout player from Syracuse had also held coaching positions with the Patriots, Jets, and Giants over his career.

There has not been an official announcement from the team at this time.