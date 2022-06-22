A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The home of an Arkansas judge was raided by authorities, according to sources.

Sources tell FOX16 anchor Mitch McCoy that the home of Monroe County District Court Judge David Carruth was raided by the FBI on Wednesday.

At this point, it’s unclear why federal agents were searching the judge’s home.

Calls to Judge Carruth went straight to voicemail Wednesday night.

In 2018, the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission admonished the Holly Grove-Clarendon Division judge in connection to a case where he was accused of talking with people involved in cases pending in court.

A spokesperson for the FBI Little Rock confirms federal agents were conducting an ‘authorized law enforcement operation’ at two different locations. The spokeswoman was unable to confirm if the operation was related to Judge Carruth.

