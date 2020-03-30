Special Olympics Athlete steps up to provide encouragement and leadership throughout unprecedented off-Season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special Olympics Arkansas finds new ways to engage athletes in physical activity and health amid current social distancing guidelines. In honor of 2020 being the 50th anniversary for Special Olympics Arkansas, (SOAR) the organization issued a ’50 activities in 50 years’ challenge. Each day through social media SOAR releases an activity and encourages the organization athletes, coaches and volunteers to engage by doing 50.

The 50 activities for 50 years challenge is also led by Athlete Health Messenger Stephanie Price, an athlete from Van Buren that motivates the state year-round in health and fitness programs. Each day Stephanie creates a video of the activities complete with modifications, encouragement, and enthusiasm. Her videos have reached hundreds of people. Stephanie has been receiving feedback that has encouraged her to move her videos to a You Tube channel. She is in the process of creating this channel now.

“Stephanie has a unique way of making people actually smile during mountain climbers. Her explanations help to make everyone feel included. She has created an exciting way for us to remind Arkansas that there are still things to celebrate! We encourage everyone to join us on Facebook, Instagram, and our website to get active in our 50 activities for 50 years challenge. Serving adults and children with intellectual disabilities through sport, health, and leadership programming has continued to be the heart of our mission for 50 years and it will be for 50 more,” Camie Powell, Special Olympics Arkansas Director of Marketing and Partnerships.

Stephanie is reminding her friends and coaches that while competitions might not be possible at this moment, the true center of our organization is pure sport. Athlete sport training and wellness are essential in reaching a personal best on and off the field. Stephanie is leading through example to encourage athletes to remain focused in this; what can only be called, rare off-season, for the year-round sports program.

To view Special Olympics Arkansas’ 50 activities for 50 years challenge follow their Facebook page, Special Olympics Arkansas. You can also follow Stephaine Price Special Olympics Health Messenger and Motivator. Special Olympics Arkansas is currently working with statewide partners for unique more effective ways to get the current challenge and health and fitness programs to athletes, coaches, and volunteers that do not utilize social media.