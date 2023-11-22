LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two musicians in Little Rock, who are nearly a century apart in age, came together to share a harmony of the arts which helped them weave together a special bond.

Silas Mason, 11 years old, says he has been playing the cello since he was 2 years old. Much of his passion comes from his family who are also into music.

“Whenever I started playing with it, it was just amazing. It felt so majestic,” Mason said.

Mason is a student with the youth program in the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO), which he says has allowed him to play with many musicians of all ages. But after playing with Katherine Stanick, it’s the first time he has ever played with someone who was 106-years-old.

“It’s impressive.” Mason goes on to say after playing with Stanick, “her mind is still the same that she might have had whenever she started cello and she is a great cellist and she has had an open mind.”

Stanick, who was a member of the ASO Community Orchestra, says she still plays the cello in her spare time because it’s a blessing.

“I just think it’s made all the difference in the world, in the way I live and the way I look at life,” Stanick said.

Although Stanick and Silas only met a couple of months ago to play together, a friendship formed with each note.

“It’s delightful that he is really into music,” Stanick said.

Despite the two being born in different times, they shared the same language with a different tune.

“He seems to be quite at ease with what he is doing [playing the cello], so I think that’s a good way to start out,” Stanick said.

Stanick first picked up the cello in college back in the 1930s.

“I was about 19.” Stanick adds, “I just know it sort of gets into your bones somehow.”

But soon she would be forced to put it down once she graduated, as it was during the time of the Great Depression and money was tight.

“When I grew up there were not a lot of opportunities for women to do anything,” Stanick said.

After college, Stanick became a librarian and married her late husband. It wasn’t until Katherine was in her late 60s when she played cello again.

“I guess I never expected to play again once that college experience was passed,” Stanick said.

Stanick says playing the cello has been a great and humbling time.

“It was a satisfying experience just to be able to make a sound on it.” Stanick goes on to say, “I’m still learning.”

Stanick adds playing the cello the second time around has allowed her to build bonds with other musicians.

“It’s given me something to do and I have had lots of friends,” she said.

Even some friends that are unexpected like Mason.

“[Playing with Stanick] This is the most lasting memory I’ll have, being able to play with a 106-year-old cellist,” Mason said.

Although the pair practices several hours a week separately with their friends and teachers, Mason says after playing with Stanick he can see it’s all for the enjoyment of the craft.

“She inspires me by how good she plays and how she is still playing cello.” he adds, “it’s a really good experience for me. I really don’t know what to say, it’s been so fun.”

Stanick says how happy she is to have gained all the friends and memories she has through playing cello.

“I think getting into cello again was the best blessing I have had in a long time,” Stanick said.

As Mason grows his skills, Stanick says she hopes he keeps it up because throughout the years she’s learned a keynote, which playing the cello truly is a gift that never ages.

“I never imagined I would be 106,” Stanick said.