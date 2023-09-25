LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Chrissy Declue had complications following a pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Declue realized there were issues after a postpartum visit from a midwife, recalling that the woman told her she didn’t look so good. The midwife then checked Declue out and discovered she was bleeding.

Declue was rushed to an emergency room in Little Rock, where attention to her condition wasn’t coming quickly. Declue said she did the only thing she felt she could do at the time and document what was happening through pictures.

“I started taking a lot of photos because in my mind this was it,” she remembered.

The wife and mother of seven could have become part of a grim maternal mortality statistic in Arkansas, which has one of the worst in the country.

“The United States is Number 1 in the world, with twice as many deaths as the next developed nation,” Dr. Joe Thompson explained. “Arkansas is among the worst, if not the worst, with twice that of the national average. And for women of color, it’s twice that of white women in Arkansas.”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, for every 100,000 live births nationally, 23.5 women die during or after delivery. In Arkansas that number is 43.5 for all women, and for black women in Arkansas, the percentage of deaths compared to white women is higher.

Thompson’s office at the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement has analyzed the data, and the doctor said there are many reasons for high maternal mortality numbers seen in Arkansas.

“It’s from unhealthy moms, when they become pregnant, unintended pregnancies. It’s access issues around getting prenatal care,” Thompson said of the issues behind the statistics.

Dr. Kenneth Lambert, an OB-GYN at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, said another problem for women is that Arkansas has more counties that are maternal deserts where there are no obstetricians or providers for maternity care.

A labor and delivery nurse eventually saw Declue, who had a procedure to stop the bleeding. She hopes her story reminds women of potential dangers.

Thompson said there is still much work to be done to reverse the high maternal mortality numbers in Arkansas.

“I think it’s a holistic approach,” he explained. “I don’t think there’s going to be a single magic bullet that solves this.”

Lambert agreed, stressing the importance for women to have good health care access before and after the birth of a child.

“It’s important for patients to seek prenatal care and to understand that even after delivery, things can happen,” he said.

For Declue, who felt she was not being heard in a time of need, her advice to women who end up in a similar situation is simple and direct.

“Get loud and get annoying.”

Editor’s Note: Dr. Kenneth Lambert, who is interviewed in this story, is the husband of author and FOX 16 News anchor Donna Terrell.