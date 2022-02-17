LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – At six years old and weighing 45 pounds, Bishop Peters knows how to put the perfect spin on his bowling ball that’s nearly a quarter of his weight.

“It’s my favorite sport,” Bishop said.

The Central Arkansas boy’s love for bowling started when he was two years old after his great aunt bought him a plastic bowling set.

“He just started playing with it over and over again. It got to where he wanted us to keep setting up the pins, keep setting up the pins and we just said, we got to get to the bowling alley because this is exhausting,” Erika Peters, Bishop’s mom, said.

Little did his parents know, they had a bowling sensation on their hands.

“At first he used the ramp and bumpers and he just enjoyed it. He could barely lift the ball because he was two and then it just slowly progressed over time,” Erika said.

“I practiced with bumpers and I said, no more bumpers,” Bishop explained.

Now Bishop regularly bowls games higher than 100 and his highest score is 173. His mother, Erika, regularly shares his bowling videos on social media. Some of them have gotten dozens of likes and shares. One even got the attention of Bishop’s favorite professional bowler, Jason Belmonte.

“He bowls great and I like him,” Bishop said.

He wants to be a professional bowler, so he recently joined a Cabot youth bowling league. Last year his team won state. His family gets a good laugh every time he walks into the bowling alley for a tournament because people often mistake him for being a bowler’s little brother.

“It’s more when we show up to different alleys, people think, oh this is cute. This little boy has a bowling ball. And then he starts just throwing it down there and getting strikes,” Erika said.

Bishop hopes his talent will eventually earn him a bowling scholarship for college. As for now, he’s working hard to break his highest score and get into the 200 category. You can follow Bishop’s bowling journey on his Instagram account, @BowlingWithBishop.