LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kevin Kelley won nine high school football state championships at Pulaski Academy. He coached on the collegiate level at Presbyterian College. These days he’s still coaching, just at a different level.

“I don’t know a whole lot about anything, but I know how to develop champions and the right attitude,” Kelley said. “The confidence is huge in that and that’s what we do here but at a really early age.”

Kelley is coaching at Kid Champion in Little Rock. Kid Champion offers classes to kids 18 months to 11 years old. The goal is to build a foundation so that when kids begin to play sports, they are set up to succeed.

“I want every kid, when they walk out there the first day, they may not be able to shoot a basketball the same or throw a football the same, but they can all walk out there and feel confident in their physical abilities,” Kelley said.

Kelley has seen improvements in younger kids, older kids, kids with different abilities, and kids with disabilities.

“We have several autistic kids that we’re getting to work with, and I think that’s something they need to get plugged in and get mainstreamed and it’s fun to watch them grow,” Kelley said.

Kid Champion has only been open for a couple of months, but already Kelley said he is seeing positive results.

“I had one little girl come in. Her mom said look, I know you’re Coach Kelley. I don’t want you to make her a great athlete,” Kelley said. “I just need her to have confidence when she’s at recess. We’ve watched her come from somebody that really didn’t want to plug in with her group to now she’s leading the group in so many things.”

Kid Champion offers many classes and several different summer camps. You can find out more information and sign up for classes at KidChampion.com.