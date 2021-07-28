Coach Solomon Bozeman sets goals high for UAPB Golden Lions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – It’s been a year to remember for Solomon Bozeman.

Back in March he was an assistant basketball coach at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. The Golden Eagles became a Cinderella story when they made a run to the Sweet 16.

Three months later he was named the head coach at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

“This is a dream come true,” Bozeman said. “I’ve always wanted to be a head coach and to be a head coach at the age of 33 is unbelievable.”

Bozeman didn’t quite make his original goal, which was to be a head coach five years after ending his professional career.

He made a name for himself at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock when he hit the game-winner to send the Trojans to the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

After leaving UALR, Bozeman played professionally in Israel, Quatar, Ukraine and the G League.

Once he quit playing professionally, Bozeman joined Joe Golding at Abilene Christian for two years. Then he returned to UALR to coach under Wes Flanigan for two years. After that, he joined Paul Mills at Oral Roberts.

“I learned so much from Coach Mills,” Bozeman said. “He’s like a mentor to me.”

Bozeman said he is blessed to have worked under great head coaches, but the biggest coaching influence on him is his dad, Eric, who has been a coach for more than 30 years.

“That’s my rock, my right-hand man,” Bozeman said.

Bozeman was born in Little Rock and played his senior season at Magnolia High. He has also lived in Arkadelphia and played at Little Rock. He is Arkansas through and through.

“I’m just ready to do something special in the state of Arkansas,” he said. “The goal is to get to the NCAA Tournament. It’s a great feeling. I want our guys to feel that.”

But the NCAA Tournament is just one goal. He has long-range plans for the Golden Lions.

“Honestly I see Arkansas Pine Bluff becoming a powerhouse,” he said. “I think this is a special place that we can win at every year.”