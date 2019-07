A 26-year-old northeast Arkansas man was sentenced to 110 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his grandparents.

Nicholaus Patterson, of Pocahontas, was 25 when he shot his grandfather then shot and stabbed his grandmother last summer.

The victims’ bodies were found inside their home days later after Nicholaus had made up stories to keep people from discovering them.

We have never-before-seen police interviews where Nicholaus breaks down in an emotional and compelling confession.