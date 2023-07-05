LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Each year, the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, or NATAS, celebrates its Gold and Silver Circle inductees. These are individuals who have spent between 25 and 50 years in the TV industry and who are recognized and honored for making significant contributions both on and off the air and in their communities.

And we here at FOX 16 News are happy to announce that on July 8, 2023, FOX 16 News anchor Donna Terrell will be inducted into the Silver Circle Society.

Donna’s contagious smile, warm personality, and passion for news have lit up the airwaves for the past 37 years. She started her career in Battle Creek, Michigan, and then moved on to South Bend, Indiana. Not long after that, she moved to Cleveland, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan.

In 2004, the Diamond State needed a seasoned veteran to help launch a 9 p.m. newscast on FOX 16. At the time of the launch, Michael Fabac was the News Director and knew Donna was the perfect match for the station.

“I was looking for not just an anchor that could sit behind the desk and connect with the viewers through the camera, but one that would not be afraid to get into the community and interact with the community members on their turf in the field,” Fabac recalled.

Donna did that and more, impressing both viewers and station management, like then-general manager Chuck Spohn, who was particularly struck by her authenticity.

“What you see on camera is Donna,” Spohn said. “She is an incredibly sweet person and a great balance of wonderful talent and a big heart.”

Arkansans immediately fell in love with Donna’s charm, her passion for fashion, various hairstyles and her sense of humor. But it is her unwavering support and love for the community that sets her apart from the rest.

“There is no one that is embedded in the community more than Donna,” current FOX 16 news director Ernie Paulson said. “She is either at a board meeting, speaking at an event, or showing up just to shake hands or do a meet and greet.”

While Donna’s time in Arkansas has seen many highlights, it has also had struggles. In 2011, tragedy struck when her daughter, Queah, passed away from colon cancer at only 27 years old.

But Donna’s faith and incredible strength produced something powerful and beautiful. While Donna was still working full-time and taking care of her daughter, she learned Queah felt better after doing yoga. So, she launched her Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer organization.

Over the past ten years, her non-profit has held countless yoga sessions, golf tournaments, and other fundraising events, all in memory of her daughter.

“She brought awareness to the disease and no doubt thanks to Donna… many, many lives have been saved,” former FOX 16 news director Ed Trauschke said.

So far, Yoga Warriors has donated more than $150,000 to cancer organizations and local hospitals. The money provides other cancer survivors with yoga lessons, liquid nutrition, financial assistance and state-of-the-art medical devices.

But Terrell does much more than just that. She is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, the Little Rock Chapter of the Links, Incorporated, and several other organizations.

Her hard work in front of the camera has also been recognized in the region and nationally with several Emmys, Edward R. Murrow awards, Associated Press awards and countless others.

It is her warmth and genuine passion for others that is her biggest asset, though, especially for those who over her career have had the privilege and honor to work with her.

“Donna, congratulations. You deserve this more than anyone I can think of.” Ernie Paulson, FOX 16 News Director

“Congratulations Donna. So well deserved and I’m proud to know you and to have worked with you. Austin Kellerman, Former FOX 16 News News Director

“Congratulations Donna Terrell on your Silver Circle Award. I don’t know of anyone more deserving than you.” Ed Trauschke, Former FOX 16 NewsNews Director

“Congratulations Donna. “I couldn’t be happier for you. I mean she is a true professional. She’s dedicated to her craft and her community. I’m really proud of her. Much love. “ Chuck Spohn, Former General Manager of FOX 16 News

Donna will be among eight individuals to be inducted into the NATAS Mid-America Gold & Silver Circles during ceremonies Saturday in Little Rock at the Robinson Center. To learn more about the celebration, please visit EMMYMid-America.org.