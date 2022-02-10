LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hitting the basketball court is just one way Raymond Long, 32, likes to interact with Jayden Stewart, 13. The two were paired up through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas late last year.

“Our relationship initially started over basketball,” Raymond explained. “It’s where I actually taught him his first lesson and that’s never to judge a book by its cover.”

Raymond said Jayden assumed he couldn’t play basketball since he was older and a little overweight.



“I had to take him to a neighborhood park,” Raymond explained. “I had to show him that I was the big brother on the basketball court as well, and so now we just kind of talk trash about that back and forth.”

“Of course, I’m the better basketball player,” Jayden bragged. “He can [play]. I didn’t think he could.”

Jayden Stewart prepares to defend against his “Big Brother” Raymond Long.

Since learning lessons on the basketball court, Raymond has taught Jayden many life lessons, like how to change a flat tire. It was a lesson that wasn’t planned but happened after Raymond and Jayden got a flat tire while on their way to interview with FOX 16.

“It was hard. He just told me he didn’t learn to fix a tire until he was 30, and I’m learning now,” Jayden said.

The teen now instills these lessons on his younger brothers who all live together with their mom.

“I try to keep them out of trouble and stuff,” Jayden said. “Instead of having attitudes and getting mad at stuff, I tell them that there’s going to be situations where you get mad, but you can’t control that and stuff.”

For Raymond, being what BBBSCA calls a “Big,” or mentor to Jayden is personal because he can relate to Jayden’s upbringing. Raymond grew up in the John Barrow area south of Interstate 630.

“I was raised primarily by my mom,” Raymond said. “My dad was there early on. He started having some issues with drug addiction, and so it kind of created this all-of-a-sudden single parent home for my mother.”

He described his younger self as a short kid with a big head who often got bullied on the playground.

“I remember it was a turning point in my life,” Raymond explained. “We were in the middle of the crack addiction with my pops, DHS was trying to take me and my sister away from my mother on claims that she didn’t have the ability to kind of raise us and provide for us, and so I started to act out in school.”

He got in a fight and was facing expulsion, but then his older cousin, an attorney and Morehouse College debate coach, stepped in to intervene.

“I’ll never forget that conversation in the car where he said, ‘You have the potential to be an attorney. You have the potential to do great things, but the decisions you’re making now may change that,’” Raymond remembered.

That sparked a desire for Raymond to want more out of his life.

“It was just powerful, just that 30-minute conversation,” Raymond said.

He graduated from McClellan High School in 2007 and then went to the University of Arkansas Pulaski Tech. Life, work, and some educational challenges delayed the earning of his degree for several years, but he eventually completed his undergraduate degree in his mid-20s.

“What the education opened up for me was the opportunity to really lead in different arenas,” Raymond said.

It also helped catapult him to become the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas in 2021. He calls the role a “great responsibility and service.”

“I feel like I’m representing a lot,” Raymond said. “I’m representing young millennials. I’m representing black males. I’m representing my community.”

He’s now building a new staff and creating new opportunities, like the Bigs with Badges program that pairs up teens with Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputies to serve as their mentors.

“There are children like me who are full of potential, untapped potential, who are being underexposed and not being developed the way they ought to be who needs the power of mentorship, the power of relationships to change the trajectory of their lives,” Raymond said.

Tapping into that potential has allowed Raymond’s “Little,” Jayden, to dream of brighter things for his future.

“We do grown-man business, like all these interviews and things, going to events with him. I feel like I’m up there with him,” Jayden said.

Raymond is in the process of revamping BBBSCA. He’s pushing what he calls a new “bolder, better, bigger” organization that will serve more children and positively impact the entire community.

Right now BBBSCA is looking for donors and volunteers to become mentors. To get involved, head to BBBSCA.org.