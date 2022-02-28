LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A bartender at Heights Taco & Tamale is serving up more than just tasty cocktails. When he’s not shaking, mixing, or stirring up wild tasty beverages he’s doing something most of us wouldn’t even think of doing – plunging headfirst into the Pacific Ocean to get up close and personal with something most of us want nothing to do with.

Brad York has been a bartender for more than five years. He’s been at Heights Taco and Tamale since May of last year and loves it.

“I get paid to hang out and make drinks for people and learn about their life,” he said. “I also get to share my life with them. It’s just a cool dynamic between the two.”

Over the years, York said he has heard all kinds of stories – some good, some bad. But it’s his story that generates a buzz at the bar.

“Well, it surfaces because I have a tattoo of a great white shark on my arm,” he explained, adding that when people see it, they start asking questions – lots of questions.

Those inquiries open the door for York to tell his patrons that he has a “fascination” with sharks. Not just any type of shark, though His fascination is with the big boys – great whites!

“Never did I expect it to be great whites,” York said. “I thought it would be little Caribbean sharks, hammerheads, or whale sharks.”

His love for sharks started back in the late ‘80s when he and nearly every other American started watching “Shark Week.” He was living in San Diego and the time.

“Never in my life did I think as a kid watching sharks on TV that I would one day get the opportunity to go down and identify and just be in their world,” he said.

York knew at once that he wanted to swim with sharks, so he immediately got dive certified. Not long after that, he headed south and made a beeline for the Baja Peninsula, specifically Guadalupe Island, the same place where “Shark Week” films a lot of its footage.

“It’s a volcanic island that’s about 200 miles off the coast, but going 10 knots in a boat, fighting waves, it takes a long time to get there,” he explained.

The bartender remembers his first dive into the frigid Pacific and the moment he saw his first great white.

“I did it because I wanted the adrenaline rush, and I got that adrenaline rush, but it wasn’t so much adrenaline as it was fascination,” he said of the encounter. “They’re so big. They’re powerful. They’re amazing. Just to be in their world with them and interacting with them… it’s just amazing.”

To be clear, York did not just dive headfirst into the ocean and start swimming with the sharks. He was with a team and surrounded by a metal cage.

“If I didn’t have a cage around me, it would be sheer panic,” he explained.

Most of the great whites York has seen and taken pictures and videos of range in size between 12 and 14 feet. But there is one great white that he remembers seeing vividly.

Her name is Lucy and is very well known in the waters around Guadalupe Island. Lucy is 17 feet long and easily recognizable because of her broken caudal fin. Those who study her say she’s been documented hunting at speeds of 25 mph subsurface.

York remembers his reaction when he first saw Lucy.

“When you see a 17-footer come by your heart skips a beat,” he said.

Taking videos and photos of great whites in the Pacific isn’t just a hobby for York and his friends. What they do as a group helps promote ecotourism and conservation.

“When we identify these sharks and send it to organizations who identify the sharks, it helps keep a tab on the population of sharks, which sharks are still alive and which ones may not have shown up,” he explained.

Swimming with great whites is a hobby of his. So is making drinks. So, the next time you’re craving a Three Sisters or an Old Fashion and want to hear a heck of a story, just sit down at the bar at Heights Taco & Tamale and ask for Brad.

But be careful, because he may just try to lure you into trying one of his shark drinks and then get you to bite on an invitation to swim with him and the sharks at Guadalupe Island.