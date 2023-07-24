On the Hunt: FOX 16 News follows US Marshals, local officers during Operation Xtended Stay

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Nearly 200 of the most wanted criminals and repeat offenders are behind bars after the largest violent offender warrant sweep of the year was conducted throughout central Arkansas.

The sweep was called Operation Xtended Stay and involved U.S. Marshals from the Eastern District, as well as the Arkansas State Police, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments from Little Rock, North Little Rock, Maumelle Police and Jacksonville

The operation was supposed to take place on April 1, 2023, but 24 hours beforehand, an EF-3 tornado swept through Little Rock, causing massive damage and forcing officers to delay the official launch of the operation.

Despite the setback, the marshals and other law enforcement officers, along with the help of confidential informants, continued to collect intelligence and conduct surveillance on some of the most wanted criminals.

The meat of the operation unfolded last week over a three-day period, though, when teams of agents and officers swarmed the streets to haul in the criminals.

AN EARLY START TO A LONG DAY

The official crackdown started July 19 at 5 a.m. at Arkansas State Police headquarters. After a 30-minute briefing, the teams hit the streets throughout central Arkansas.

Each team had countless folders containing information on the exact location of the suspects, what they were wanted for, and the charges they could face once they were detained.

The teams spread out over the next 14 hours, going to hotels and several different primary locations. FOX 16 News was embedded with a team consisting of U.S. Marshals and undercover Little Rock police officers.

The day started off by targeting a suspect wanted on a federal indictment for possession of firearms. The team pulled up in the parking lot of a hotel where the suspect was believed at around 6:15 a.m., with several Marshals swarming the front door with guns drawn yelling for the suspect to open the door and come out.

The door cracked open, and the suspect was immediately taken into custody. That would be the beginning of an exceptionally long day, but not everyone the team was after would end up in handcuffs because this is a cat-and-mouse game.

The next target, who was wanted on robbery and theft charges, had last been seen at a home in southwest Arkansas. The team swarmed in and surrounded the house with guns drawn, unaware of the dangers that could be inside.

Another team wearing bulletproof vests and armed with a tactical shield approached the door demanding the suspect come out, but the only person who answered was the suspect’s girlfriend, who told officers he was not there.

After a thorough search of the house, Marshals determined she was right. They will come back another day, this time unannounced.

OFFICERS WORK TO GET CRIMINALS OFF THE STREET, BUT WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

Over the next six hours, the team went to several homes and businesses. One by one, they located the suspects who they were looking for and place them under arrest.

At the same time, the Arkansas State Police are doing the same at gas stations and on freeways with the help of their helicopters and troopers on the ground.

Operation Xtended Stay is a massive manhunt, and according to the U.S. Marshals, these suspects being sought are among the worst of the worst.

They are wanted in connections for cases of homicide, battery, aggravated assault, weapons violations and drug trafficking, to mention just a few.



On the Hunt: FOX 16 News follows US Marshals, local officers during Operation Xtended Stay

The sweep was going smoothly for the team, but a major problem still faced the marshals and other law enforcement officers that they have no control over. Most of the suspects being targeted are repeat offenders who end up back on the street committing the same crimes.

“It’s very frustrating,” Deputy Marshal Jeremy Hammonds told FOX 16 News. “Our guys are out there putting themselves and their lives on the line and you pick these guys up and then a few days later you’re seeing them at Walmart.”

“These people who are committing these crimes are not paying any type of punishment for their activities, and hopefully we can shed some light on that,” Supervisory Deputy Marshal Kevin Sanders added in agreement.

FUGITIVE SWEEP LEADS TO SHOTS FIRED, SEARCH

Ten hours into the operation, the team was heading back to Arkansas State Police headquarters to debrief when out of nowhere they heard the call come out over dispatch, “Shots fired! Shots fired!”

More than 10 unmarked undercover cars flipped on their sirens and blue lights, racing down the freeway at 110 miles per hour and heading towards North Little Rock.

The teams arrived in a sea of state police cruisers, with officers from the North Little Rock Police Department and FBI agents already on the scene.

Sanders explained that one of the fugitive teams was trying to execute an arrest warrant when an individual shot blindly at the approaching team.

“No one was hit that we know of,” he added.

Agents wearing tactical gear with guns drawn surrounded a two-block radius to try and flush the suspect out, and everyone was on heightened alert.

Minutes later the teams learned the suspect was spotted running between homes, and state troopers and police moved in and spotted him hiding in a backyard. He was immediately taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol car.

Authorities said that suspect was just 16 years old and not part of Operation Xtended Stay but noted that he will be spending a lot of time behind bars.

MARSHALS SHARE THE RESULTS OF THE EFFORT

The combined efforts of these law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrests of 186 people suspected in multiple criminal investigations.

Three homicide suspects were arrested, as were four people wanted on warrants of first-degree battery and eight people accused of aggravated assaults. There were 19 people arrested for weapons violations and four robbery suspects were picked up by the teams.

Officials reported 12 convicted sex offenders wanted for failing to register were arrested, as were 59 people with felony narcotics offenses. Marshals tracked down three individuals wanted for federal probation violations along with eight people who had absconded from either state probation or parole.

During the effort, teams said they seized nine illegal firearms, and significant quantities of methamphetamine, ketamine and fentanyl being taken off the streets.