Special Report: Marine recruits face the Crucible

SAN DIEGO- Six Arkansas teachers are going beyond the classroom to learn what it’s like to be a Marine recruit.

Recruits say they have officially become Marines.

The recruits just finished the Crucible, a 56-hour-long grueling event where they only get three meals and four hours of sleep.

Recruitment training culminates to this event.

Tonight on Fox16 News at 9, learn more about the Crucible, and hear from the teachers about their marksmanship training and why it’s so important they are learning this knowledge.