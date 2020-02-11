Spread the love! Downtown LR releases new stickers for community

KLRT - FOX16.com
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Downtown Little Rock tweeted today they have brand new stickers for the community.
They say the stickers will be available at all the favorite places downtown, or you can stop into their office and grab one.
