State Board of Education to meet about the future of the Little Rock School District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The status of the Little Rock School District takes center stage tonight as dozens of people show up to give their take on the nearly five-year state takeover.

Tonight was the first of four opportunities for the public to weigh in on the next steps for the district.

The state board of education hosted the meeting at Arkansas Baptist College.

Parents, Teachers, Supporters and State Representatives were not afraid to speak out. A lot of people said that they just wanted a clear plan about what was going on as well as full control over the district.

“I want to get some answers. It’s been going on for 5 years since we’ve been under state control. We haven’t seen many improvements If any at all” says Heather Collins a LRSD Parent.

The Board of Education is asking the public to consider several scenarios, including the pros and cons of electing a school board moving forward.

“We need complete control of the school district, elect our board independent of any body assigning somebody,” says Helen Davis who supports local control.

The focus was on the school NOT meeting academic standards. Since the takeover eight schools in the Little Rock School District have received a grade letter “F” from the previous school year.

Collins says, “I think it’s appalling absolutely appalling. I think they can’t get the job done or they don’t want to get the job done and either way we deserve better our kids deserve better and community deserves better.”

Superintendent Micheal Poore with the Little Rock School District was pleased with tonight’s turnout.

“What I Hope is that we get to come a ground things that make sense parties coming together saying this what we can do to get our district back to have a local control in a way that makes sense.”

Many parents and teachers agree that they have had enough and they are demanding change for their school and students.

“They have proved to be a tremendous failure as far as I’m concerned,” Davis says.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Members of the State Board of Education will host three public meetings regarding the future status of the Little Rock School District.

The public will have the opportunity to provide input regarding potential next steps for the district.

Here are the meeting times and locations:

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. August 20, 2019 at Arkansas Baptist College, 1600 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Little Rock, AR 72202

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. August 27, 2019 at Saint Mark Baptist Church, 5722 W. 12th St., Little Rock, AR 72204

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. September 3, 2019 at Auditorium, Arkansas Department of Education, Four Capitol Mall, Little Rock, AR 72201

