State Board of Education votes to reconstitute LRSD back to local control after school board elections in 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The State Board of Education votes to reconstitute the Little Rock School District back to local control after a nine-member school board is locally elected in the November 2020 general election.

As long as the district is under level 5 intensive support, the locally-elected board can’t change the superintendent, who has bargaining power for teachers and not engage in types of litigation.

Another motion passed with a vote of 5-3 that will re-organize Hall High School. The motion was that staff members would have to re-apply, and contracts that were not renewed would not be hired. The teachers would be able to re-apply for other schools in the district.