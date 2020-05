LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The State Chamber of Commerce is offering guidance for employers looking to protect its workers from COVID-19.

On it’s website it lists several options, including allowing people to work remotely. Stagger shifts and start times.

Provide visual markers on floors for six-foot distancing.

Restrict movement between departments and encourage employees to eat meals in their car.

For more information go to ArkansasStateChamber.com to learn more.