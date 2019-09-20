State gives partial local control back to LRSD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The State Board of Education has voted to return local control to the Little Rock School District with limited authority.

The Little Rock School District has been under state control since January of 2015.

Today the state board voted to return local control to LRSD by having a nine -member elected school board with limited authority depending on the grade level of each school. Additional talks are needed to see what local control will look like.

The Commissioner of the State Board of Education has proposed to de-certify the Little Rock Education Association, the Little Rock Teacher’s Union, which was something that was not on the agenda. The commission has decided to table that vote until their October meeting.

The Little Rock Education Association president tells the commission if there is ‘disruption’ on Monday, the community will be behind the teachers.