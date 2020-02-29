State lawmakers hear testimony from Henderson State University leaders on financial distress

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — State lawmakers spent hours questioning former and current Henderson State University leaders on Friday about why the institution fell into financial distress.

Last month the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee voted to subpoena former Henderson State President Glen Jones Jr.; former Vice President of Finance and Administration Brett Powell; and the Board of Trustees Chairman Johnny Hudson.

Jones and Powell resigned last year amid growing concern over the school’s had debt on top of already operating with a $4.9 million budget deficit.

Questions from lawmakers centered on went wrong and who should take the fall.

As soon as Jones was under oath he acknowledged that these problems happened under his watch.

“Therefore it makes it my responsibility and I accept that responsibility and the accountability that comes with it,” Jones said.

Jones approved a 3 percent raise for faculty last year even though the University was in a deficit and unable to pay bills. When lawmakers asked Jones if he believed he was misled by Powell, whose job it was to oversee finances, Jones claims he didn’t understand the extent of the problem.

“I knew based upon his reports he’s sharing that we were very thin from a marketing standpoint,”Jones said.

Henderson also has $80 million in outstanding bonds that were recently downgraded, leaving investors taking a loss.

As part of Jones’ resignation deal, he’s on sabbatical through July meaning he continues receiving a paycheck through then. Given the financial situation at Hender Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway) said that didn’t sit well with him.

“I believe there are things that are legal and there are things that are honorable,” Rapert said. “Given the impact of what you’ve done I’d really question if it’s honorable you’re still being paid.”

Many lawmakers kept circling back to Powell questioning why he didn’t speak up or do more to pull the University out of financial distress.

“That’s a budget management issue and that falls on you,” Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R-Branch) told Powell. “So do you accept responsibility for this boonedoggle?”

“I’m not sure what you mean by boonedoggle,” Powell responded.

Powell was adamant the problem wasn’t him, instead he pinned it on the University culture that was already there when he came into the job in 2016.

“It’s good enough for Henderson attitude, it doesn’t have to be exceptional,” Powell said. “If I could go back I would say we’re going to stop this today, we’re going to reduce budgets, we’re going to cut staff.”

