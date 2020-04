LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- This week is National Library Week.

The Arkansas Department of Education is partnering with the Central Arkansas Library System for the “LeadersAReaders” program.

Arkansas’s First Lady Susan Hutchinson kicked off the event with her reading of “Pete the Cat and his Magical Sunglasses”.

Other state leaders will also read children’s book this week.

You can find these online using #LeadersAReaders.