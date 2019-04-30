1 dead in vehicle vs. waste management truck accident in Pine Bluff

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. - One man is dead following an accident Tuesday involving a Chevy Malibu and a Waste Management truck.

Pine Bluff Police were called to the area of Highway 65 South and Grider Field Road in regards to an accident.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu, James Errickson, 59, of North Little Rock was pronounced dead at the scene by the Deputy Chief Coroner.

The passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital. The extent of the passenger's injuries are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Pine Bluff Police have not released any further details.