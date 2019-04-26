1 student hospitalized in school bus crash near Mountain Home Video

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) -- Tense moments Thursday morning aboard a Mountain Home School bus that went off the road in Baxter County, sending one student to the hospital to be checked out.

The bus that travels Route 35, had a full load of 30 plus kids, ranging from kindergarten to high school.

The bus driver was making a left turn onto Highway 178 West to head to a drop off point when the bus' brakes didn't work, causing the bus to go off the road, through a barb-wired fence and into a field.

The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. just five miles west of Mountain Home.

District officials say the experienced bus driver immediately began the district's protocol for bus accidents.

"First, the bus driver makes sure the kids are okay...right off the bat. Once he made sure they were okay, he called the bus garage to make sure we knew, Student Services Director Ron Czanstkowski said. We also start getting a list of kids on the bus and where they were sitting so we know what seats they were in and their names so we have all that together. Then when we get back, we also call the parents to notify them as quick as we can about what had happened."

Students were able to walk off the bus like normal.

One student was taken by ambulance to the local hospital as a precaution.

The district says a few others were checked out of school by parents to visit a doctor, but all later returned to class.

State police confirm brake failure caused the accident.

"State police that came to the investigation have not cited the bus driver at all because of the situation as it was," Czanstkowski added.

The bus passed state inspection and was cleared to be on the road.

"Every bus that we have has to be inspected every year and we just went through a very rigorous inspection that takes at least a week if not longer than a week, Czanstkowski explained. They (the state) go through every bus with a fine-tooth comb, inside and out and look for all potential problems and we have to fix those, if they find any, before the bus can ever be driven again. Of course, all of our buses were okay."

Czanstkowski says drills practicing evacuations after accidents like this, helped keep everyone calm.

"We do practice in school and out of school for all these events because you know bus drivers take kids home but we also have bus drivers that take kids on three or four-hour trips to ballgames and other things too. We do practice the safety in evacuations and also the protocols for when there is accidents," Czanstkowski exclaimed.

Students were taken home at day's end on another bus.