TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – An Ashdown man is in jail after police say he stabbed someone in or near a Texarkana hotel Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to investigate a report of a stabbing in the 5100 block of North Stateline Ave. and arrived to find the victim lying on the ground bleeding while a bystander cared for them.

Police say the victim was able to identify the attacker as 34-year-old Patrick Ardwin.

Detectives started searching the area for the Ardwin and speaking with potential witnesses. While investigating, detectives found fresh blood in a nearby hotel in the same block as the victim was found. Police are still unsure exactly where the stabbing took place.

Investigators found Ardwin in the back of a vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

Ardwin was arrested on the scene and charged with battery in the second degree and booked into the Miller County Jail.

The current condition of the victim has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information or witnessed this crime please get in touch with Detective Wayne Easley at 903-798-3154 or call Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.