LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ten counties that make up the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District can now proudly say they are certified ACT Work Ready communities.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon at the Arkansas State Capitol rotunda.

The honor simply means that each one of the counties has improved its workforce pipeline and is now able to provide skilled workers for employers, something the governor says makes his job much easier.

“What you have done is allowed us to make the case that we have a workforce that is trained, ready to go,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “We know exactly their levels of expertise, they’re certified and we can make the case that southeast Arkansas is ready to do business and ready to receive a new investment of industry.”

This is the first time an entire region has completed its certification in the state.

The ten counties include Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson and Lincoln.