187 tons of medications collected in 18 Drug Take Back Day events

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- Arkansas has remained in the top 15 in the amount of medications collected since the first DEA National Drug Take Back Day event started on Sept. 25, 2010. Though the state is 33rd in population with slightly more than 3 million people, Arkansas ranks 4th nationally in pounds collected per capita and 13th in total weight collected.

To date, more than 187 tons (374,457 pounds) of medications have been collected in Arkansas. Nationally, to date, more than 11,669 tons (23,339,120 pounds) of medications have been collected.

The 18th Drug Take Back Day, held on Oct. 26, 2019, resulted in a total medications collection of 441.5 tons nationally, and 13.8 tons was collected from Arkansas. The state ranked 8th in the amount of law enforcement agencies participating in the semi-annual Drug Take Back Day with 192 agencies, and ranked 13th in the number of Drug Take Back Day collection sites with 183 locations (the number doesn’t include the permanent drop box locations where many take back day events were held).

Arkansas continues to lead the four-state DEA region (Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi) accounting for 66% of all the medications collected. Arkansas also averages more participating law enforcement agencies than the other three states combined.