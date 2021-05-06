2 arrested following shooting on Daisy Lane in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police confirmed Thursday that two arrests were made in connection to the April 29 homicide on Daisy Lane.

John Kelsey, 33, was arrested last week on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Greg Lovejoy.

Juan Macias-Torres, 25, was arrested for tampering with physical evidence and possession of methamphetamine.

Macias-Torres was arrested May 4 for carrying meth and later questioned about his involvement with the shooting. He admitted to being at the scene but not committing the shooting.

He later admitted the person who fired the shots handed him the gun and he threw it out the window of a car in the area of Wedington and Rupple road.

Police have not yet released any additional information related to Kelsey’s arrest.

Both are being held in the Washington County Detention Center.