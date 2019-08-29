2 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for a suspect in a Wednesday night double murder.

The Texarkana Police Department (TAPD) says it happened around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of E. 24th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they found three males with apparent gunshot wounds. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim was taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

The TAPD says investigators are looking for Justin Dalton Wilson, 18, in the killings. He faces charges of capital murder (two counts) and aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit capital murder.

Anyone with information is urged to call TAPD at 903-798-3154 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 903-793-7867.