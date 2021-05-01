2 dead, 1 wounded in Saturday Madison County homicide; suspect in custody

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. – A Madison County man is in custody after he allegedly shot his mother, father and uncle.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home just south of Huntsville off Arkansas Highway 23 at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Arkansas State Police, deputies found 67-year-old Richard Simmons Jr. still alive. Simmons’ brother, 66-year-old Mark Lee Simmons and Richard Simmons’ wife, Mary Marlene Simmons, 65, were both dead.

The son of Richard and Mary Simmons, 44-year-old Samuel Oliver Simmons, was later arrested near Huntsville by a State Trooper.

Simmons lived at the same home with his parents and uncle.

Madison County authorities requested that Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division take the lead in the investigation.

Richard Simmons is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

The bodies of Mark and Mary Simmons have been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

Samuel Simmons remains in custody at the Madison County Jail where it is expected he will be formally charged on Monday.