CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday evening in southeast Arkansas.

According to ASP investigators, at least two people onboard the bus from the C.B. King School were found dead at the scene, and a third person was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the wreck happened at the intersection of AR-35 and US Highway 65, about a mile southeast of Dermott.

Troopers are still in the process of notifying next of kin.

This is a developing story, with more information as it becomes available.