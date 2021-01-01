7 injured in shooting at Fort Smith nightclub, police say

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Seven people were shot at a nightclub in Fort Smith early on New Year’s Day, according to Fort Smith Police Department spokesperson Aric Mitchell on Friday.

According to Mitchell, at approximately 4:08 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired from The Wave nigthclub the 3200 block of Towson Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered seven gunshot victims with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injures.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing, Mitchell said.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.

