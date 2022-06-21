A gas pump is seen at a Shell gas station on April 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A penny may not seem like a lot, but during this time of inflation, drivers can learn to appreciate any drops in gas prices.

AAA reported Tuesday that the average gas price in Arkansas dropped one cent to $4.50 per gallon. Just a week ago, the state set its record of the highest price of $4.54 per gallon. Diesel fuel remained at $5.39 per gallon.

Drivers in Hot Spring County are paying $4.32 per gallon, the least in the state. Drivers in Montgomery County are paying the highest average of $4.32 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff drivers are paying an average of $4.48 per gallon. Drivers in Hot Springs and the Little Rock-North Little Rock area are paying an average of $4.43 per gallon.

The national average of regular gas dopped two cents to $4.96 per gallon.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.