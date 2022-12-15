JONESBORO, Ark. — A group of students from Arkansas State University with an out-of-this-world question teamed up with NASA to answer it, and they shared their combined research this week.

In July we introduced you to the wornonauts, 32 waxworms raised by biology majors and launched into orbit by the design of engineering majors. For two years and a half years, “Worms in space!” has united seniors who started the project as sophomores.

They sent a proposal to NASA’s Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science (SPOCS) program in December 2020. The competition went from 19 universities to 10 which pitched their ideas.

Ultimately, NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement selected A-State’s SPOCS project as one of five to be carried out in 2022. The team was among five selected to receive $20,000 NASA grants, with the other winning university teams coming from Columbia, Stanford, Idaho, and New Hampshire at Manchester.

The A-State team includes Benjamin Whitfield of Little Rock, Jacob Oster of Bay, Hannah Seats of Brookland, Claire Green of Conway, Landon Perdue of Brookland, Mason Rhodes of Benton, and Katherine Willis of Blue Springs, Mo.

Their research would study waxworm larvae with a microbiome in their gut that allows them to biodegrade plastics. They wanted to know if they would behave the same in space potentially paving the way for sustainable deep space travel.

Getting there was a group effort. The team is composed of not only biology majors, but an electrical engineering major and a mechanical engineering major responsible for designing and testing cameras, microcomputers, and everything else that went into their box no bigger than half a loaf of bread which went on a Space-X rocket to the International Space Station.

“No one has ever done this before, so we had to think of a lot of different ways to do it ourselves,” explained Jacob Oster, a mechanical engineering major.

Benjamin Whitfield, an electrical engineering major from Little Rock, said the launch in July was especially memorable.

“The resistors weren’t overheating. Everything was working. That was a big moment for me,” Whitfield admitted.

The team was able to watch images of the waxworm larvae feast inch in during the 21-day orbit. When the package returned, the results looked promising.

“It was very successful, and it was very similar to our controls,” said Hannah Seats, A-State biology major.

The waxworms ate just as much plastic in space as they do on earth. The group presented the results to NASA on December 13. Some could call it a mountaintop experience, but like their 32 wormonauts, the team dug deep and reached greater heights than they could have imagined.”

Katherine Willis, a psychology major on the team said, “There are people who work at NASA or work in the space industry who have been working there for a long time, and still haven’t sent anything to space, and we can say that we’ve done it before we even graduated.”

With the successful research, Arkansas State University and the team received another grant to study the unique space worm samples they froze for further analysis.

“We were working against really big schools, and so little Arkansas State, we’re super proud,” admitted associate professor of molecular biology Dr. Maureen Dolan, a biology professor who has been with the team through the whole process.

The research took a wormhole town to put together, even elementary students pitched in.

Dr. Dolan expressed, “The support from our community, including too many at A-State faculty and staff to thank by name, is what has made this project so much fun for our team, for our Citizen Scientists at Nettleton STEAM and Blessed Sacrament Schools in Jonesboro, and for everyone who has a love for space.”

Claire Greene, a biology major from Conway, and others plan to continue the research eventually publishing their research after graduation.

“Our science will only continue to evolve, we’ll only continue to ask better and better questions, and hopefully get better and better results,” Greene concluded.