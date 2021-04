LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is a new state law on the books in Arkansas that will give people with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, and their caregivers, more support.

Act 391 was signed into law by Governor Asa Hutchinson in March and creates an Alzheimer's and Dementia Advisory Council, which would be a coalition of health experts, state agency officials, providers and caregivers ready to tackle the needs of Arkansans with Alzheimer's and dementia.