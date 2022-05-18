LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the second consecutive day, the average gas price in Arkansas jumped 3 cents overnight, setting another record.

AAA officials reported that the average price for regular gas rose to $4.11 while the price of diesel fuel in Arkansas decreased to roughly $5.27 per gallon.

As of Wednesday, drivers in Lafayette County are paying the most in the state with an average gas price of $4.39 per gallon. Drivers in Sebastian County should expect to pay the state’s lowest average gas price of roughly $3.98.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff drivers are seeing an average gas price of $4.19 per gallon. Drivers in Hot Springs are paying on average $4.10 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock and North Little Rock area are paying on average roughly $4.07 per gallon.

The national average price of regular gas also set another record of roughly $4.57 per gallon. This is up 4 cents from Monday.

AAA also noted that now there is no state in the country where the average price for a gallon of regular gas is less than $4. Kansas has the lowest state average at $4.03, while California continues to be the state with the highest price at $6.05.

