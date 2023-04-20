LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas drivers are currently paying the highest gasoline price so far this year.

AAA reported Thursday that Natural State drivers are paying an average of $3.25 for a gallon of gasoline. This is the highest price for gas since November 2022, the agency said.

Despite the price reflecting a 5-cent rise in the past week, gasoline at its current level is 48 cents a gallon less than the same time a year ago, AAA said.

Jonesboro has the lowest per-gallon average for the state’s metro areas at $3.19 per gallon. The Little Rock – North Little Rock metro follows closely behind at $3.20, tying with Hot Springs.

Pine Bluff is next in line for metro gas prices at $3.21, before a jump to $3.29 for Fort Smith. The northwest Arkansas Fayetteville – Springdale – Rogers metro is the highest average in the state at $3.34.

The lowest price in the state is Van Buren County with a $3.09 per gallon average. The most expensive gas in the state is in Newton County, at $3.54 on average.

The national average for gasoline is $3.69, with California the highest at $4.91.

Arkansas has the second-lowest gas price average in the country. The only state where it is lower is Mississippi at $3.17 per gallon.

