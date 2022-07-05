LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Numbers from AAA show that it has been three weeks since Arkansas set its record high gas average.

AAA reported Tuesday that the average gas price in the Natural State dropped to $4.35 per gallon. Three weeks ago, the average gas price was up nearly 20 cents. The state set its record high of $4.54 per gallon June 14.

Diesel fuel is $5.32 per gallon, dropping one cent from Monday.

Throughout the state, drivers in Montgomery County are paying the highest average of $4.86 per gallon. Drivers in Greene County are paying the lowest average of $4 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff has a gas average of $4.40 per gallon. Gas in Hot Springs is averaging around $4.30 per gallon. Trailing behind, gas in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area is averaging around $4.28 per gallon.

The national gas average remained at $4.80 per gallon.

