LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices in Arkansas have been on a steady decline over the past couple of weeks, but declining prices may soon come to an end, according to AAA.

According to figures from AAA, the statewide gas price average is $2.83 per gallon, which is four cents lower than last week and 17 cents lower than a year ago.

Throughout the state, drivers in Bradley County are paying the state’s highest gas average of $3.26. Drivers in Benton County are paying the least at the pumps with an average of $2.61.

In central Arkansas, gas in Pine Bluff is averaging at $2.94 per gallon. Gas in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area is averaging at $2.80 per gallon. Drivers in Hot Springs are paying the least with a gas average of $2.75.

Though gas prices are on a declining streak, AAA officials said that daily price drops have slowed, and crude prices are between $74 to $78 per barrel.

“While all Arkansas metro areas show regular unleaded gas price averages below $3 per gallon, drivers may soon notice prices creeping back up.” AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “Where gas prices head to close out the year will largely depend on crude oil prices and the impacts from any announced production cuts by OPEC+ countries.”

Figures show that drivers in Arkansas are paying the seventh lowest gas price average in the country. The national gas price average is $3.25.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.