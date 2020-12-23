Abortion restrictions blocked by federal judge on day they would take effect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock federal judge temporarily blocked four new abortion restrictions hours after they took effect in Arkansas.

One includes a ban on a procedure more commonly used in the second trimester.

A temporary restraining order was granted by U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Tuesday blocking the four laws, which took effect earlier in the day.

The order will expire on January 5, unless the judge chooses to extend it.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is expected to appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals, which has ruled in the state’s favor on the laws in the past.

