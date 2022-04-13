LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report showing two deaths and more than 100 new flu cases in the state.

The ADH reports shows that there were 119 new flu cases reported in the last seven days. Health officials also reported two flu-related deaths, raising the total to 18.

Health officials noted that during the 2020-2021 flu season, Arkansas reported 24 influenza-related deaths.

Data shows that 14 Arkansans were hospitalized, pushing the total to 317.

The report shows that 12,210 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers since Sept. 27, 2021.

Health officials noted in the report that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

To view the full report as well as past weekly reports, Arkansans can visit the ADH website.