LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public Wednesday morning, showing an increase in new cases and deaths.

According to the ADH, there were 234 new influenza cases reported within the last seven days. Health officials also reported three flu-related deaths, raising the total to 15.

Health officials noted that during the 2020-2021 flu season, Arkansas reported 24 influenza-related deaths.

Data shows that 31 Arkansans were hospitalized, pushing the total to 222.

The report shows that 9,377 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers since Sept. 27, 2021.

Health officials noted in the report that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

View the full flu report here or visit the ADH website for past weekly reports.