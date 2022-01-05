ADH reports 37 new cases, 10 hospitalizations in weekly flu report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public Wednesday.

According to the ADH, there were 37 new influenza cases reported within the last seven days in the state.

Officials with the ADH reported that 10 Arkansans have been hospitalized due to the virus this week, pushing the total number of flu-related hospitalizations to 61.

Data shows that 1,563 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers since Sept. 27, 2021.

Health officials reported no additional flu deaths this week, however, officials reported the state’s first flu death of the season in December.

Due to the holidays, the ADH did not report a school absenteeism rate last week among public schools.

The reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in Arkansas, according to ADH officials.

View the full flu report here or visit the ADH website for past weekly reports.