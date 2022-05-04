LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report showing more than 30 flu cases and nearly 10 hospitalizations.

According to the ADH, there were 33 new flu cases reported in the last seven days. Health officials also reported eight hospitalizations this week, raising the total to 355.

There were no deaths reported this week. Health officials noted that the state has reported 23 flu deaths this season.

The report shows that 14,000 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers since Sept. 27, 2021.

Health officials noted in the report that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

View the full flu report here or visit the ADH website for past weekly reports.